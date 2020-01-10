

Wanda Lou Wattawa (Age 82)



Of Herndon, VA passed away peacefully at home on January 7, 2020. She was born on February 27, 1937 in Sumner County, TN to James Hubert Cline Tucker and Sydna Ann Graves.

Beloved wife of 38 and a half years to Verne; devoted mother to son, James Brent McKinney and wife, Lisa of Manassas, VA, stepson, Steven Michael Wattawa and wife, Carol of Potomac Falls, VA, and stepdaughter, Vedana Michele Lamb and wife, Cherie of Tucson, AZ. She is also survived by her brother, James Anthony Tucker of Madison, TN and six grandchildren: Cayla Rabkin, Jessica Bergstrom, Erica Fenton, Joshua Wattawa, Grace Wattawa, and James Nicholas McKinney.

Wanda had many good friends and enjoyed golf, bowling and finding antiques off the beaten path all over the world.

The family will receive friends at the Money and King Funeral Home, 171 W. Maple Ave., Vienna, VA on Tuesday, January 14 from 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest that memorial contributions may be made to The National Capital Area Chapter, 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102 or to The Adler Center of Capital Caring Hospice, 2900 Telestar Court, Falls Church, Virginia 22042. Friends are invited to view and sign the family guestbook at