Warren Clifton "WW" Williams Sr.
Warren Clifton Williams, Sr.  (Fondly known to Friends as WW)  
Warren Clifton Williams Sr. 85, peacefully passed away on May 23, 2020. He was one of the greatest Entrepreneur's Business Leader's and Proprietor's in the Washington, DC. area. Not only did he show greatness in the business arena but on the Basketball Court in the 1950's at Dunbar High School playing with some of D.C.'s greatest, Elgin Baylor, Mart Tapscot, Frank Jones and Terry Hatchett. Coaches would say that Warren's basketball moves were so smooth that he gained the title of "master" of the double motion lay-up shot. A lifetime member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. Warren's entrepreneurship and knowledge of the business world were a paragon of success transforming urban proprietorship into strong models that became a real part of the urban community. Warren was the owner of Constant Care Incorporated, a home that cared for citizens of the District of Columbia with special needs, one of the first companies of the D.C. Lottery, WW Liquors, Games Production Inc. where he served and structured the first joint venture with Scientific Games to bring legalized gaming to the District of Columbia and his final endeavor Coach&IV Nightclub known to most as Club U which was a big part of the social history of Black Washington. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 54 years, Edith Williams, son, Warren Williams, Jr. (Alaka), daughter, LaUanah Cassell (Theodore) two grandchildren, Raiden Williams and Charlie Ann Williams, and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by daughter, Wanda Williams.A private Interment has been scheduled.www.mcguire-services.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20012
(202) 882-6600
