The Washington Post

WARREN COLSON

Service Information
Francis J. Collins Funeral Home, Inc.
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD
20901
(301)-593-9500
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
12319 New Hampshire Avenue
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
12319 New Hampshire Avenue
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Notice
WARREN J. COLSON (Age 85)  

On Monday, February 3, 2020, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Sylvia Colson for 57 loving years; father of Angela Girard (Steve), Warren Colson Jr., and Michael Colson (Elizabeth); grandfather of Jessica, Michael, Andrew, Alexander, and Sean. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends may call at St. John the Baptist Church, 12319 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20904, Thursday, February 13, from 10 to 11 a.m., where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aquinas Catholic High School (www.aquinashigh.org)

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 9, 2020
