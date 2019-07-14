The Washington Post

WARREN CRUTCHFIELD

Service Information
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mt. Calvary Baptist Church
608 N. Horner Lane
Rockville, MD
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Inter-denominational Church of God
19201 Woodfield Road
Gaithersburg, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Inter-denominational Church of God
19201 Woodfield Road
Gaithersburg, MD
View Map
Notice
Warren Gordon Crutchfield  

PReply to Box NumberThe Washington Post, Washington DC 20071Reply to Box NumberThe Washington Post, Washington DC 20071 ((301) 762-2500eacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019, surrounded by his family. He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of more than 54 years, Brenda Crutchfield; devoted daughters, LaShane and Nicole; dedicated sister, Elaine; numerous other family members, many friends and countless student athletes that he selflessly mentored and trained. Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 608 N. Horner Lane, Rockville, MD and on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. at Inter-denominational Church of God, 19201 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg, MD.
Donations can be made in his honor to the Haiti Cemetery Association at www.HaitiCemetery.org. Intrusted to Snowden Funeral Home

Published in The Washington Post on July 14, 2019
