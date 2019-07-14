Warren Gordon Crutchfield
on Friday, July 5, 2019, surrounded by his family. He leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of more than 54 years, Brenda Crutchfield; devoted daughters, LaShane and Nicole; dedicated sister, Elaine; numerous other family members, many friends and countless student athletes that he selflessly mentored and trained. Family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, 608 N. Horner Lane, Rockville, MD and on Friday, July 19, 2019 from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. at Inter-denominational Church of God, 19201 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg, MD.
Donations can be made in his honor to the Haiti Cemetery Association at www.HaitiCemetery.org
. Intrusted to Snowden Funeral Home