Warren John Danzenbaker

(Age 80)



Of Annandale, VA, passed away on April 3, 2019, due to complications from cardiac amyloidosis.

Warren was born on July 9, 1938 and grew up in Haddonfield, NJ, where he met his wife, Karen. He received his undergraduate degree at Temple and masters degree in the History of Science at the University of Pennsylvania. He and Karen moved to Virginia in 1968, when he was recruited by the Smithsonian for his expert knowledge of scientific instruments. He retired from the Smithsonian 38 years later in 2006. His stories and personal tours of the museums were fascinating. Warren was also a highly-skilled woodworker, a model train builder, and amateur radio enthusiast. He was incredibly smart, funny, kind and loving and will be dearly missed. As a final act of selflessness, he donated his body to medical research.