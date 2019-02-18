WARREN DOUGLAS DAVIS Jr.

Notice
Guest Book
  • "May the God of all comfort sustain your family during the..."

 

Warren Douglas Davis, Jr.  

On Thursday, February 7, 2019 of Bowie, MD. Son of the late Warren Douglas and Victoria Davis; brother of Christine M. Davis; nephew of Richard Davis, Maxine Walton, Dorothy, Cheryl, Loretta, Evangeline Barbara King and Freddy King. Warren is also survived by a host of Cousins, God Children, friends and co-workers. Family will receive friends at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD on 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019. Interment will be held will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, Davidsonville, Maryland.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 18, 2019
Arrangements under the direction of:
Robert E. Evans Funeral Home
16000 Annapolis Road | Bowie, MD 20715 | (301) 464-8836
Send Flowers
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details