Warren Douglas Davis, Jr.
On Thursday, February 7, 2019 of Bowie, MD. Son of the late Warren Douglas and Victoria Davis; brother of Christine M. Davis; nephew of Richard Davis, Maxine Walton, Dorothy, Cheryl, Loretta, Evangeline Barbara King and Freddy King. Warren is also survived by a host of Cousins, God Children, friends and co-workers. Family will receive friends at the Robert E. Evans Funeral Home, 16000 Annapolis Road, Bowie, MD on 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 22, 2019 where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, February 23, 2019. Interment will be held will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens, Davidsonville, Maryland.