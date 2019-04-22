WARREN GREENE KAUFMAN
October 8, 1929 - April 17, 2019
Warren G. Kaufman passed peacefully at his home with his beloved wife of nearly 60 years at his bedside. Warren, an inveterate raconteur, was born in New York City and lived in Bowie, Maryland for 57 years. He proudly served in the U.S. Army, and for most of his life he worked for the federal government in various departments until his retirement in 1991. A true Renaissance man, he spoke five languages; traveled the world; studied at universities in France, Spain, Denmark, Germany, and Norway; enjoyed literature; was an aficionado of classical music; and delighted in good food. Warren especially enjoyed duplicate bridge, a hobby he pursued until shortly before his death. He was a longstanding member of the American Contract Bridge League, achieving the rank of Emerald Life Master in 2013. His family bids goodbye and Auf Wiedersehen: cherished wife Marliese; loving children Stephanie Ruvinsky (William), Christopher (Jennifer), Andrew, and Jennifer Toth (Timothy); and devoted grandchildren Jason, Janna, Alexander, Rachel, Bryan, Emily, Katharine, Rebecca, and Carlos. He will be greatly missed. Family memorial service will be held on May 5.