WARREN LICHTENBERG

Warren I. Lichtenberg  

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening, March 18, 2020 at his home in Boynton Beach, Florida.
A 2nd generation Washingtonian, Warren is survived by his wife, Naomi R. Lichtenberg and his children, Steven Lichtenberg, Ellen Kessler, and Roslyn Winberg. He is also survived by his four step-daughters, Michelle Goldstein, Debbie Hullen, Sharon Zimmers and Karen Rothbaum, 15 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Warren was predeceased by his parents, Lillian Small Lichtenberg and Irving Lichtenberg and his brother, Jay (Jerry) Lichtenberg.
Funeral and Shiva will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to JNF (The Jewish National Fund) in Warren's memory. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 21, 2020
