The Washington Post

Warren Litchfield

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Warren Litchfield.
Service Information
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Laurel Volunteer Fire Department
7411 Cherry Lane
Laurel, MD
View Map
Send Flowers
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Warren Hulbert Litchfield  

On Thursday, June 6, 2019, Warren H. Litchfield of Laurel Maryland, passed. Predeceased in life by wife Mabel, father to Warren David Litchfield. Uncle to Lemuel W. Peters (Beverley), great uncle to Lemuel J. (Tiffany) and Joseph T. (Brandi) Peters. Great great uncle to Matthew, Cruz, and Lily Peters, and, Ryder Keplinger. Memorial contributions in memory of Warren can go to Laurel Volunteer Fire Department, 7411 Cherry Lane, Laurel, MD 20707. Funeral service Monday, June 10, 2019, 10 a.m. at Laurel Volunteer Fire Department
7411 Cherry Lane, Laurel, MD 20707
 
online condolences may be made at www.DonaldsonFuneralHomes.com  
Published in The Washington Post on June 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.