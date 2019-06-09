Warren Hulbert Litchfield
On Thursday, June 6, 2019, Warren H. Litchfield of Laurel Maryland, passed. Predeceased in life by wife Mabel, father to Warren David Litchfield. Uncle to Lemuel W. Peters (Beverley), great uncle to Lemuel J. (Tiffany) and Joseph T. (Brandi) Peters. Great great uncle to Matthew, Cruz, and Lily Peters, and, Ryder Keplinger. Memorial contributions in memory of Warren can go to Laurel Volunteer Fire Department, 7411 Cherry Lane, Laurel, MD 20707. Funeral service Monday, June 10, 2019, 10 a.m. at Laurel Volunteer Fire Department
