Of Fairfax, Virginia passed away peacefully on December 14, 2019 in Charleston, South Carolina surrounded by family. He was preceded in death by his father, Jennings Woodrow McLain; and mother, Bobbie Wilson McLain. He is survived by his brother, Michael D. McLain, and his wife Bonnie Payne McLain of Douglasville, Georgia; the mother of his children, Eleanor Conners McLain of Nashville, Tennessee; son, Matthew Warren McLain, and his wife Nicole Pomponio McLain of Arlington, Virginia; daughters, Eleanor McLain Bowling, and her husband Mitchell Brett Bowling of Mundelein, Illinois; Frances Elizabeth Donatelli, and her husband Paul Edmund Donatelli of Charleston, South Carolina. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Henry Mitchell Bowling, Eleanor AnnAlice Bowling, George Edmund Donatelli, and Ava Sofia McLain. Born in Washington, DC on February 23, 1953, Warren grew up in Arlington, Virginia and attended Yorktown High School. He graduated from The University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1975 where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. Warren attended George Mason University School of Law and graduated in 1978. He joined the law firm of Phillips, Kendrick, Gearhart & Aylor in 1978. He went into private practice in 1982 where he remained until retiring in 2016, specializing in criminal law. Warren was the past Chairman of the Criminal Law Section of the Virginia State Bar and served as President of the Northern Virginia Young Lawyers Association. He was a member of the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and the Virginia College of Criminal Defense Lawyers, and participated in the Speakers Program on Criminal Law for the Virginia Bar Association. Warren was an avid golfer. He was a longtime member of The Country Club of Fairfax and The Kingsmill Golf Club in Williamsburg, Virginia. He was also a passionate Tennessee Volunteers fan and football season ticket holder. A private memorial will be held for family at Columbia Gardens Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in his memory to Roper Hospice Cottage, www.rsfh.com/home-care/hospice/

