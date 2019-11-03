The Washington Post

WARREN McMICHAEL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WARREN McMICHAEL.
Service Information
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD
20736
(410)-257-6181
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Rausch Funeral Home
8325 Mt. Harmony Lane
Owings, MD 20736
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
1:45 PM
Veterans Cemetery
Cheltenham, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

WARREN DANIEL McMICHAEL (Age 87)  

Of North Beach, MD on October 31, 2019. He is survived by wife, Doris E. McMichael, children, Debbie Colbert (Rick), Diana Middledorf (Cris), Kenneth McMichael (Cyndy), Beth McMichael and Joe McMichael (Belinda), 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, a brother, Francis McMichael and sister, Mary Ellen Galloway. He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey McMichael and by three grandchildren. Friends may call on Monday, 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, PA, Owings, MD. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 5, 11 a.m. at Friendship Community Baptist Church. Interment MD Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham on Thursday, November 14 at 1:45 p.m. Memorial donations to Hospice of the Chesapeake or Friendship Baptist Church.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.