WARREN DANIEL McMICHAEL (Age 87)
Of North Beach, MD on October 31, 2019. He is survived by wife, Doris E. McMichael, children, Debbie Colbert (Rick), Diana Middledorf (Cris), Kenneth McMichael (Cyndy), Beth McMichael and Joe McMichael (Belinda), 15 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, a brother, Francis McMichael and sister, Mary Ellen Galloway. He was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey McMichael and by three grandchildren. Friends may call on Monday, 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Rausch Funeral Home, PA, Owings, MD. Funeral services will be Tuesday, November 5, 11 a.m. at Friendship Community Baptist Church. Interment MD Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham on Thursday, November 14 at 1:45 p.m. Memorial donations to Hospice of the Chesapeake or Friendship Baptist Church.