WARREN MILLER
Warren Kenneth Miller "Kenny"  (Age 62)  
Of Silver Spring, Maryland, passed on July 9, 2020. Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Warren Miller and Hattie Downs Miller. His surviving siblings include William Miller, Barbara Miller, Raymond Miller (Robin), and Marion MacKinnon (Robert). He was also the uncle of Alisa Miller. Kenny worked most of his career as a programmer for the Computer Sciences Corporation. He enjoyed building computers, gardening, running, bicycling, and home brewing. The family has designated The Michael J. Fox Foundation www.michaeljfox.org for memorial contributions. A private service at the burial site will be held in the near future.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 16, 2020.
