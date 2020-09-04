Warren Porter
Warren Porter (81) passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He was the Director of the Health Services Lab at the Consumer Product Safety Commission for 33 years before retiring in 2004. He was born in Pittsburgh, PA and moved to Washington, DC to work for the government in 1971. He leaves behind his wife of 30 years Hallie Porter of Montgomery Village, MD and five children: Adam Porter, Laura Porter, Lydia Douglass, Kelly Ogle and Clark Crawford and eight grandchildren, Calysa Crawford, Jonah and Isaiah Lynd-Porter, Yano Porter, Sabrina and Ethan Douglass, Cooper and Kellen Crawford, and his niece and nephew, Sarah and Fred Porter. There will be a private funeral for family at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020. It will be on Zoom. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Alzheimer Foundation at alz.org
. We all will miss his twinkle in his eyes and his booming laughter. Please sign the online family guest book and more information will be available at:www.DeVolFuneralHome.com