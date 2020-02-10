WARREN WALTER SCHULTZ
On Friday, February 7, 2020. The beloved husband of Donna Brandt; father of Kathleen (John) Leebel of Lewes, DE, Kristin Schultz of Edgewater, MD and the late Daniel Schultz; brother of Mary Ann Short of Topeka, KS; and grandfather of Else and Adelle Leebel, and Madelyn, Avery, Sadie and Quinn Schultz. Friends are invited to celebrate Warren's life at the Kalas Funeral Home, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis, MD on Saturday, February 15 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Lakemont Memorial Gardens, Davidsonville, MD. Condolences may be made at: