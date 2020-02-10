The Washington Post

Warren Schultz

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Service Information
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD
21037
(410)-956-4488
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Rd.
Edgewater, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Rd.
Edgewater, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
109 Duke of Gloucester St.
Annapolis, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

WARREN WALTER SCHULTZ  

On Friday, February 7, 2020. The beloved husband of Donna Brandt; father of Kathleen (John) Leebel of Lewes, DE, Kristin Schultz of Edgewater, MD and the late Daniel Schultz; brother of Mary Ann Short of Topeka, KS; and grandfather of Else and Adelle Leebel, and Madelyn, Avery, Sadie and Quinn Schultz. Friends are invited to celebrate Warren's life at the Kalas Funeral Home, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Friday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 109 Duke of Gloucester St., Annapolis, MD on Saturday, February 15 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Lakemont Memorial Gardens, Davidsonville, MD. Condolences may be made at:
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 10, 2020
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.