WARREN SEDGWICK

WARREN T. SEDGWICK "Sarg" SGM, U.S. Army (Ret.)
Warren Thomas "Sarg" Sedgwick, age 91, of Washington, DC, died suddenly on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was a longtime member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church of Washington, DC. He was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Mildred Sedgwick; two brothers, Lawrence H. Sedgwick and Louis N. Sedgwick; and sister, Gloria Williams. He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Lillian A. Sedgwick; daughter, Donna "Jazmin" Lee; sister, Denise Sedgwick; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012. The family invites all to join them at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 for the private funeral service streamed live at www.mcguire-services.com.
Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.