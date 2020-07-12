1/1
WARREN SEDGWICK
WARREN T. SEDGWICK "Sarg"  SGM, U.S. Army (Ret.)  
Warren Thomas "Sarg" Sedgwick, age 91, of Washington, DC, died suddenly on Sunday, July 5, 2020. He was a longtime member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church of Washington, DC. He was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Mildred Sedgwick; two brothers, Lawrence H. Sedgwick and Louis N. Sedgwick; and sister, Gloria Williams. He is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Lillian A. Sedgwick; daughter, Donna "Jazmin" Lee; sister, Denise Sedgwick; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at McGuire Funeral Home, 7400 Georgia Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20012. The family invites all to join them at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020 for the private funeral service streamed live at www.mcguire-services.com. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
JUL
16
Visitation
01:00 PM
