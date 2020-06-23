WARREN DIXON WASHINGTON, JR. (Age 62)
Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Washington DC, devoted husband of Juoaquina; loving father of Heather, Jamila; beloved son of Delores and Warren Sr. (deceased); cherished brother of Darlyce (deceased), Michael and Ammen; Much loved grandfather of Jaden, Kyndall, DeWayne Jr. and Joaquin; and dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service via Zoom on June 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. Please email zenlife4evr@gmail.com for details. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 23, 2020.