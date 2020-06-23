Warren Washington Jr.
WARREN DIXON WASHINGTON, JR.  (Age 62)  
Wednesday, June 17, 2020, Washington DC, devoted husband of Juoaquina; loving father of Heather, Jamila; beloved son of Delores and Warren Sr. (deceased); cherished brother of Darlyce (deceased), Michael and Ammen; Much loved grandfather of Jaden, Kyndall, DeWayne Jr. and Joaquin; and dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Memorial Service via Zoom on June 25, 2020 at 10 a.m. Please email zenlife4evr@gmail.com for details. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American Heart Association.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Memorial service
10:00 AM
via Zoom
