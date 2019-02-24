Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WARREN WICKERSHAM.



Warren George Wickersham



Of McLean, Virginia, much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully at age 81 on February 8, 2019. He is fondly remembered by many for his wit and warmth.

Warren was born in 1938 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to Donald Rex Wickersham and Vera Elizabeth Wickersham (née Jacobson). In 1952, the family moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where his parents opened a gourmet food store. Warren helped support his family and founded a summer camp, Camp Wildwood, which he ran every year through college and law school. Graduating as high school valedictorian in 1956, Warren then matriculated at Duke University in its inaugural class of National Merit Scholars. He served as president of the Men's Student Government Association and graduated summa cum laude from Duke in 1960. Graduating from Yale Law School in 1963, he then served as a captain in the Office of the General Counsel of the Air Force for three years. In 1965, Warren married Elizabeth Faye Roseman, and they remained deeply in love for the rest of his life.

In 1966, Warren joined the law firm eventually named Surrey & Morse. He opened the firm's Beirut and London offices and was instrumental in its 1986 merger with Jones, Day, Reavis & Pogue. Warren retired at age 50, as he had planned, moving with Faye back to McLean. He served as an arbitrator on legal cases for many years, generously supported worthy causes, and served as board president of his neighborhood homeowners association for a decade.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Elizabeth Faye Wickersham; two sons, attorney Mark Warren Wickersham (Kristin) of Richmond, VA and neuroscientist Ian Rex Wickersham (Sara) of Brookline, MA; and four granddaughters, Jocelyn P. Wickersham and Diana E. Wickersham, and Vivian E.S.E. Wickersham and Alexandra A.S. Wickersham.

Friends are welcome at the celebration of his life service to be held at 2 p.m. on April 6, 2019 at Immanuel Presbyterian Church in McLean.