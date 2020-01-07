EDITH A. WATKINS
Edith A. Watkins, born January 5, 1921, in Washington, DC, to Lessie Estelle Overton Thomas and Walter Hayes Augustus Thomas, died December 22, 2019, at Doctors Community Hospital in Lanham, MD. She was predeceased by her husband, James P. Watkins Sr., and sons Booker A. Watkins, James P. Watkins Jr., and Richard T. Watkins. Survivors include her children, Charles O. Hall, Diane P. W. Barker, Elaine W. Smith
, Miriam W. Tarver (Chuck), and Regina W. Smith (William); several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Shiloh Baptist Church, 1500 Ninth St. N.W., Washington, DC, from 10 a.m. until the 11 a.m. funeral service.