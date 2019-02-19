Notice Guest Book View Sign

LeBARD Dr. WAVERLY J. LeBARD "Lee" Age 69, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away suddenly from a heart attack on Friday, February 15, 2019 in the Waynesboro Hospital. Born November 22, 1949 in Boise, Idaho, he was the son of the late Waverly E. and Amy (Mabius) LeBard. He graduated Blue Mountain Academy, Hamburg, PA in 1968 and Avondale College in New South Wales, Australia in 1969. He earned his dental degree at the University of Sydney, Australia. After returning to the United States in 1976, he practiced dentistry in Arkansas, both Harrisburg and York, PA, and also served a year in the mission field as Director of a medical clinic in Nigeria. He opened his dental practice in Waynesboro, PA in March of 2000, shortly after he and his wife, Cherie (Greer) LeBard made their home in Waynesboro. Lee and Cherie married during the 1996 Mabius family reunion in New Bloomfield, PA on a lovely summer's day. He was a member of the Waynesboro Rotary Club and was both a member and past president of the Waynesboro Area Business, Education, and Community (WABEC) Foundation and the Cumberland Valley Dental Association. He was also a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church. Lee was a gentleman and a scholar. He was an avid reader and lifelong student of military history. He loved to travel with Cherie and enjoyed planning their adventures together almost as much as the actual experience. Thanks to his inherited love of Christmas, Lee celebrated an expanded holiday season every year joyfully entertaining family and friends. He was a man of infinite kindness and consideration, a brilliant chef, and a ready wit. He created family out of friends. He was the best husband, father, brother, and grandfather. Known as "Beastie" to his sisters, nieces, nephews, and micro-nieces, he was loved, respected, and genuinely liked by a wide circle of family and friends. He is survived by his beloved wife, Cherie; his daughter, Meredith "Memi" (Douglass) Whitehead, West Chester, PA; his son, Waverly Edward (Jill Bellenger) LeBard, Rochester, NY; four grandchildren: Douglass, Nicholas, and Kathryn Whitehead, and Austin Waverly LeBard; two sisters: Amy L. (Jim) Swett, Mechanicsburg, PA and Kitti (Dr. Rodney D.), Summerscales, New Bloomfield, PA; his nieces and nephews: Drs. Rodney L. and Tiffany Summerscales, Charles A. and Lynnea Summerscales, Amy R. Swett, Amanda and Justin Burger, Kelleigh and Mark Juers, and Nick and Buster Swett; and many other family members. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant brother, J. Kenneth LeBard. Services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Friday, February 22nd in Harrisburg First Seventh Day Adventist Church, 424 N. Progress Ave. Harrisburg, PA and at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 23rd in Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, 50 S. Broad St. Waynesboro, PA. Pastor John Appel will officiate both services. Burial will follow Saturday's service in Green Hill Cemetery, Waynesboro. The family will receive friends one hour before the services on Friday and Saturday. On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com On-line condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com Funeral Home Grove-Bowersox Funeral Home, Inc.

50 South Broad Street

Waynesboro , PA 17268

