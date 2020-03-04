WAYLAND LAWRENCE BLOWE
On Friday, February 28, 2020. Devoted husband of Patricia A. Blowe; father of Denise (Mark) Moore; brother of Jessie T. Blowe, Ethel Fanny, Mary Ellen Mottley, Earnestine Leicester and the late Harvey Lee and Leroy Blowe and Estelle Lewis. Also survived by two grandchildren, Michael and Kaitlyn Moore. Friends are invited to celebrate Larry's life with his family on Thursday, March 5, from 11 a.m. until his funeral service begins at 12 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater. Burial will follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, Mandrin Inpatient Care Center, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 or online at www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donations
