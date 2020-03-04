The Washington Post

Wayland Blowe

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
Service Information
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD
21037
(410)-956-4488
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
12:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

WAYLAND LAWRENCE BLOWE  

On Friday, February 28, 2020. Devoted husband of Patricia A. Blowe; father of Denise (Mark) Moore; brother of Jessie T. Blowe, Ethel Fanny, Mary Ellen Mottley, Earnestine Leicester and the late Harvey Lee and Leroy Blowe and Estelle Lewis. Also survived by two grandchildren, Michael and Kaitlyn Moore. Friends are invited to celebrate Larry's life with his family on Thursday, March 5, from 11 a.m. until his funeral service begins at 12 p.m. at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater. Burial will follow at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake, Mandrin Inpatient Care Center, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 or online at www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donations. In either case, please specify that the donation is in memory of Wayland L. Blowe. Online condolences may be offered at:

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 4, 2020
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.