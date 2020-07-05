1/1
WAYMON BROWN
WAYMON E. BROWN  
Entered into eternal rest on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Joan H Brown; three sons, Demetrius E Terry, Michael Brown and Antonio D Brown; three sisters, Lucille Creel, Robesina Preston and Jan Brown; brother, Ronald Brown and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Brown may be viewed at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Rd., NE on Friday, July 10 from 1 p.m. until service at 2 p.m. Interment at Cheltenham Veteran Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
JUL
10
Service
02:00 PM
Stewart Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC 20019
(202) 399-3600
