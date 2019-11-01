Wayne Allen Drapeau
The members of the DC Firefighters Association, Local #36 regret to announce the death of Active Brother Wayne Allen Drapeau on October 28, 2019. Brother Drapeau was appointed to the Department on December 16, 2002 and was a firefighter assigned to Truck Company 8. There will be a celebration of Wayne's life on Sunday, November 3 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Bethesda Chevy Chase Rescue Squad (BCCRS) located at 5020 Battery Ln, Bethesda, MD 20814. Food will be served and everyone is welcomed to gather and share their memories together.
Dabney Hudson, President
James Gordon, Secretary