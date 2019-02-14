

WAYNE BALLARD



Wayne Ballard, 80, of Arlington, Virginia, passed away on February 10, 2019. Wayne is survived by his wife of 54 years, Pat. Wayne and Pat had two children, Blaine Ballard and Sally Ballard Joseph (deceased). He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Jean Ballard, son-in-law, Kevin Joseph, and his grandchildren Kyra Ballard, Trent Ballard, Dylan Ballard and Jennifer Joseph.

A Visitation for family and friends will be held at the Murphy Funeral Home located at 4510 Wilson Boulevard, Arlington, Virginia on Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 3 to 6 p.m. There will be a private funeral held separately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to either the Fisher House, located at 12300 Twinbrook Parkway, Suite 410, Rockville, MD 20852-1650 or located at 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye Brook, NY 10573.