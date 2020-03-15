Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WAYNE CARROLL. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



Wayne W. Carroll (Age 72)

of Madison, ME, formerly Fall Church, VA, left his earthly vessel to be with God on March 3, 2020. Born October 21, 1947, raised in Vienna, VA, eldest son of Samuel W. and Fay (Meyers) Carroll. Graduated from University of Richmond, VA with a BS in Accounting, (Dean's List and Honors). Wayne later went on to graduate, top of his class, with a Master's in Business Administration from George Mason University, Fairfax, VA. He amazingly achieved this while raising a family and working two jobs. Wayne worked at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington VA. Starting in 1974, an orderly and retired in 2019, a senior systems analyst. Wayne will be fondly remembered by friends and loved ones for his quiet demeanor, devoted work ethic and his witty, dry sense of humor. He enjoyed cooking, cats and never missed an episode of Jeopardy. Wayne was a devoted, lifelong member of FairOaks Community Church, and loved his church family. Survived by his daughter Beth Carroll of Industry, ME; father-in-law Vincent Via of Petersburg, WV and predeceased by his parents, brother and his wife, Virginia. Service to be held March 19, 11 a.m. at Grace Fellowship Church, 55 Westminster Dr., Front Royal, VA. Burial following at 3 p.m., National Memorial Park, 7482 Lee Hwy., Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Church of God General Conference, 2020 Avalon Pkwy, McDonough, GA 30253 memo: Wayne Carroll CWS or www.coggc.org > "Give Now, Donate", > "Wayne Carroll CWS Memorial Fund", > "Give Now".

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 15, 2020

