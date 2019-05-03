

Wayne Edward Crist

February 4. 1952 - April 24, 2019



Born in Luray, Virginia, he came to Washington, DC in the early 1970s, eventually taking a position at the Library of Congress Copyright Office from which he retired thirty years later. In the late 1970s he met Jim McKenney, and they began a life together which lasted forty wonderful, joyous years. They were married in 2015.

In addition to his husband Jim, he is survived by his mother, Anna Elizabeth Garber Crist, age 101, his brother, Ronald and sister-in-law Gloria, aunt, Mary Jennings, sister-in-law, Maxine Kent and brother-in-law, Robert Kent and numerous friends and relatives. He will be given a green burial in the family plot at the Oak Lawn Cemetery in Bridgewater, Virginia, on May 7, 2019.

Tradition counsels us not to speak ill of the dead. But those who knew him well and loved him will say this: in dying, he broke our hearts.

Contributions can be made to Audubon

Naturalist Society

or green causes of your choice.