WAYNE GORDON

WAYNE C. GORDON, Col. USAF (Ret.)
Wayne, 78, passed away at his home in Coronado, Panama on April 19, 2020. A native of Beaumont, TX; graduate of Lamar University and University of Southern California. Wayne traveled the world while serving 26 years in the US Air Force. Survived by children Sharon and Rodger (Minolie), granddaughter Jaya; siblings Warren (Donna) and Nancy Gordon, and Kathleen (Keith) Robinson; many relatives and friends. Private services at St. Augustine. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.www.mcguire-services.com
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.