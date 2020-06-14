WAYNE GORDON
WAYNE C. GORDON, Col. USAF (Ret.)  
Wayne, 78, passed away at his home in Coronado, Panama on April 19, 2020. A native of Beaumont, TX; graduate of Lamar University and University of Southern California. Wayne traveled the world while serving 26 years in the US Air Force. Survived by children Sharon and Rodger (Minolie), granddaughter Jaya; siblings Warren (Donna) and Nancy Gordon, and Kathleen (Keith) Robinson; many relatives and friends. Private services at St. Augustine. Interment Quantico National Cemetery.www.mcguire-services.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
