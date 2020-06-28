

WAYNE DARNELL JANIFER

Entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born February 15, 1957 in Washington, DC. He is survived by his former wife Valetta Janifer and their children Rhonda Lycorish, Makeda Janifer and Asriel Janifer. Wayne is also survived by his son Dathan Taylor. Daughters Wayne' Janifer, Michelle Janifer and Christine Janifer. His son Taureon Ferrell preceded him in death. Wayne also leaves behind five sisters, Geraldine Lindsey, Velma Mitchell, Joyce Maxwell, Crystal Coleman and Aleatha Goodine; four brothers, Robert Janifer, James Janifer, Gregory Janifer and Rudolph Janifer. Wayne will be missed by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Service will be held at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc. on July 6, 2020, Visitation 12:30 p.m. with service to follow beginning at 1:30 p.m.



