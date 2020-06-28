WAYNE JANIFER
1957 - 2020
WAYNE DARNELL JANIFER  
Entered into eternal rest on Monday, June 1, 2020. He was born February 15, 1957 in Washington, DC. He is survived by his former wife Valetta Janifer and their children Rhonda Lycorish, Makeda Janifer and Asriel Janifer. Wayne is also survived by his son Dathan Taylor. Daughters Wayne' Janifer, Michelle Janifer and Christine Janifer. His son Taureon Ferrell preceded him in death. Wayne also leaves behind five sisters, Geraldine Lindsey, Velma Mitchell, Joyce Maxwell, Crystal Coleman and Aleatha Goodine; four brothers, Robert Janifer, James Janifer, Gregory Janifer and Rudolph Janifer. Wayne will be missed by many in-laws, nieces, nephews, family and friends. Service will be held at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Inc. on July 6, 2020, Visitation 12:30 p.m. with service to follow beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
12:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
JUL
6
Service
01:30 PM
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home
7474 Landover Road
Hyattsville, MD 20785
