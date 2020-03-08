The Washington Post

WAYNE JULIAN (1951 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WAYNE JULIAN.
Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA
22314
(703)-549-0074
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Demaine Funeral Home
520 South Washington Street
Alexandria, VA 22314
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:30 PM
Basilica of St. Mary
310 S. Royal St.
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Dr. Wayne E. Julian  

Dr. Wayne E. Julian passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2020, in Baltimore, MD. Dr. Julian was born on February 2, 1951 in New Orleans, LA. He graduated from Tulane University in 1973 and from Tulane University School of Medicine in 1977. He completed his residency in psychiatry at Yale University in 1981 and was in private practice in New Orleans until joining the U.S. Department of State in 1990 as a Regional Medical Officer. He retired in 2015 as a member of the Senior Foreign Service after 25 years.
 
His loving wife, Anne Louise Julian of Alexandria, VA; daughter Noelle Julian and her husband David Hummel of Sedona, AZ; daughter Michelle Julian of New York, NY; son Dr. Jeffrey Julian of New York, NY; and sister Karen Julian of San Marcos, TX survive him.
 
Visitation will be on Friday, March 13 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St., Alexandria, VA. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, March 14 at 1:30 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Mary, 310 S. Royal St., Alexandria, VA. Interment will be at a later date. Additional information can be found at

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Alexandria, VA   (703) 549-0074
funeral home direction icon