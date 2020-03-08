

Dr. Wayne E. Julian



Dr. Wayne E. Julian passed away unexpectedly on February 20, 2020, in Baltimore, MD. Dr. Julian was born on February 2, 1951 in New Orleans, LA. He graduated from Tulane University in 1973 and from Tulane University School of Medicine in 1977. He completed his residency in psychiatry at Yale University in 1981 and was in private practice in New Orleans until joining the U.S. Department of State in 1990 as a Regional Medical Officer. He retired in 2015 as a member of the Senior Foreign Service after 25 years.

His loving wife, Anne Louise Julian of Alexandria, VA; daughter Noelle Julian and her husband David Hummel of Sedona, AZ; daughter Michelle Julian of New York, NY; son Dr. Jeffrey Julian of New York, NY; and sister Karen Julian of San Marcos, TX survive him.

Visitation will be on Friday, March 13 from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Demaine Funeral Home, 520 S. Washington St., Alexandria, VA. Funeral Mass will be Saturday, March 14 at 1:30 p.m. at the Basilica of St. Mary, 310 S. Royal St., Alexandria, VA. Interment will be at a later date. Additional information can be found at