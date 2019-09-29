The Washington Post

WAYNE MARBURY

Guest Book
  • "Thank you Mr. Wayne for being the light of mother's life...."
    - Crystal Washington-Pope
  • "To the Marbury Family, You have our deepest sympathy during..."
    - Phil Edwards
Service Information
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
13318 Occoquan Rd
Woodbridge, VA
22191
(703)-494-2000
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
13318 Occoquan Rd
Woodbridge, VA 22191
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Dale City Church of Christ
13130 Hillendale Drive
Dale City, VA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Dale City Church of Christ
13130 Hillendale Drive
Dale City, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Wayne Levi Marbury  
Master Sergeant USMC (Ret.)  

Of Woodbridge, VA. raised in Charles County, MD. Our heavenly Father whispered Wayne's name on September 11, 2019. He leaves to mourn his loving wife, Kennetha; children, Mia Marbury, Crystal Pope (Patrick), Joseph King, Derek Marbury, and Michael King; mother-in-law, of the home, Cleopatra Johnson; special "Sis" Jacquelyn Washington (James); brothers, Marvin Marbury, Reginald Marbury (Darnisa) and Philip Marbury (Jacqueline); 10 grandchildren; a host of other loving relatives and special friends. Visitation Monday, September 30, 6 to 8 p.m. at Mount Castle Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, VA, and on Tuesday, October 1, 11 a.m. until time of service 12 noon at Dale City Church of Christ, 13130 Hillendale Drive, Dale City, VA.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.