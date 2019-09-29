Wayne Levi Marbury
Master Sergeant USMC (Ret.)
Of Woodbridge, VA. raised in Charles County, MD. Our heavenly Father whispered Wayne's name on September 11, 2019. He leaves to mourn his loving wife, Kennetha; children, Mia Marbury, Crystal Pope (Patrick), Joseph King, Derek Marbury, and Michael King; mother-in-law, of the home, Cleopatra Johnson; special "Sis" Jacquelyn Washington (James); brothers, Marvin Marbury, Reginald Marbury (Darnisa) and Philip Marbury (Jacqueline); 10 grandchildren; a host of other loving relatives and special friends. Visitation Monday, September 30, 6 to 8 p.m. at Mount Castle Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, VA, and on Tuesday, October 1, 11 a.m. until time of service 12 noon at Dale City Church of Christ, 13130 Hillendale Drive, Dale City, VA.