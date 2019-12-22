Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WAYNE MCFARLAND. View Sign Service Information Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 2500 Pump Road Henric , VA View Map Send Flowers Memorial service 11:00 AM The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 2500 Pump Road Henrico , VA View Map Send Flowers Notice

McFARLAND Wayne Blair McFarland December 10, 1932 - December 20, 2019 Of Springfield, Virginia, died at Beth Sholom Healthcare Center in Richmond, Virginia on December 20, 2019. Wayne spent his last years at Beth Sholom following a stroke in 2016. After a long decline, he passed away peacefully in the presence of his daughter, Beth. He was 87 years old. Wayne is survived by his three children: Beth Bertonneau (Brian) of Richmond, Virginia; Ed McFarland (JeNae) of Centerville, Utah and John McFarland (Rachel), of American Fork, Utah. He had eight grandchildren: Marie (Kaleb Horton), Tess (Daniel Winters), Blair (Sam), Mitchell, Elaina (Scott Henderson), Lauren, Alex, and Gwyneth. Wayne was predeceased by his wife, Vernette, in 2013. Wayne was born in Montpelier, Idaho on December 10, 1932 to Blair and Vera McFarland. From his hardscrabble upbringing, Wayne progressed to a life of opportunity, achievement, and the rewards of a loving family. He served in the U.S. Navy Supply Corps from 1955 to 1997, a career that took him from Idaho to various parts of world including the South Pacific, Japan, Antarctica, and Harvard Business School, where he graduated with an MBA in 1970. He met his beloved wife, Vernette Arbeiter, on Whidbey Island, Washington, where she worked as a schoolteacher. They were married on May 31, 1958 in Oak Harbor, Washington and spent 55 years together, moving from place to place and base to base until they settled in Northern Virginia. As the Seventh Fleet Logistics Officer stationed in Yokosuka, Japan, Wayne coordinated logistics and financial matters for all Navy ships west of Hawaii during the latter phases of the Vietnam War. Following his retirement from military service in 1977, Wayne worked with several defense contractors and lived in the home he established with Vernette in Springfield, Virginia until 2016. Wayne was charming, gentle, generous, and loving, always ready with a joke or a story from his Navy days. He stayed humble, even self-deprecating, his entire life; he rarely showed off (except with his jokes) and never bragged about his accomplishments. In his later years, he enjoyed golfing with his buddies at Ft. Belvoir and spending time with his family. He loved to tease his kids (especially Beth) and take his grandkids on adventures. He was a dedicated fan of D.C. sports and lived long enough to see his Nationals win the World Series in 2019. Above all, Wayne was a devoted husband to Vernette, doting on her throughout her difficult last illness. His family will miss him, but not as much as he missed Vernette. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 27 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2500 Pump Road, Henrico, Virginia. A viewing will precede the service at 10 a.m. He will be buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be announced. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 27 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2500 Pump Road, Henrico, Virginia. A viewing will precede the service at 10 a.m. He will be buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be announced.

McFARLAND Wayne Blair McFarland December 10, 1932 - December 20, 2019 Of Springfield, Virginia, died at Beth Sholom Healthcare Center in Richmond, Virginia on December 20, 2019. Wayne spent his last years at Beth Sholom following a stroke in 2016. After a long decline, he passed away peacefully in the presence of his daughter, Beth. He was 87 years old. Wayne is survived by his three children: Beth Bertonneau (Brian) of Richmond, Virginia; Ed McFarland (JeNae) of Centerville, Utah and John McFarland (Rachel), of American Fork, Utah. He had eight grandchildren: Marie (Kaleb Horton), Tess (Daniel Winters), Blair (Sam), Mitchell, Elaina (Scott Henderson), Lauren, Alex, and Gwyneth. Wayne was predeceased by his wife, Vernette, in 2013. Wayne was born in Montpelier, Idaho on December 10, 1932 to Blair and Vera McFarland. From his hardscrabble upbringing, Wayne progressed to a life of opportunity, achievement, and the rewards of a loving family. He served in the U.S. Navy Supply Corps from 1955 to 1997, a career that took him from Idaho to various parts of world including the South Pacific, Japan, Antarctica, and Harvard Business School, where he graduated with an MBA in 1970. He met his beloved wife, Vernette Arbeiter, on Whidbey Island, Washington, where she worked as a schoolteacher. They were married on May 31, 1958 in Oak Harbor, Washington and spent 55 years together, moving from place to place and base to base until they settled in Northern Virginia. As the Seventh Fleet Logistics Officer stationed in Yokosuka, Japan, Wayne coordinated logistics and financial matters for all Navy ships west of Hawaii during the latter phases of the Vietnam War. Following his retirement from military service in 1977, Wayne worked with several defense contractors and lived in the home he established with Vernette in Springfield, Virginia until 2016. Wayne was charming, gentle, generous, and loving, always ready with a joke or a story from his Navy days. He stayed humble, even self-deprecating, his entire life; he rarely showed off (except with his jokes) and never bragged about his accomplishments. In his later years, he enjoyed golfing with his buddies at Ft. Belvoir and spending time with his family. He loved to tease his kids (especially Beth) and take his grandkids on adventures. He was a dedicated fan of D.C. sports and lived long enough to see his Nationals win the World Series in 2019. Above all, Wayne was a devoted husband to Vernette, doting on her throughout her difficult last illness. His family will miss him, but not as much as he missed Vernette. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 27 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2500 Pump Road, Henrico, Virginia. A viewing will precede the service at 10 a.m. He will be buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be announced. A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 27 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 2500 Pump Road, Henrico, Virginia. A viewing will precede the service at 10 a.m. He will be buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be announced. Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close