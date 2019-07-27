

WAYNE W. MILLER



Attorney Wayne W. Miller, 76, passed away Saturday July 20, 2019 at Greenspring Village Nursing Home.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 1551 Kenneth Rd., York, PA with a viewing from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Burial will be in Mount Rose Cemetery in York.

Attorney Miller was a member of the National and Active Retired Federal Employee Association. He was a member of the Virginia State Bar Association. He was a graduate of Susquehanna University of Selinsgrove, PA. He graduated from law school at University of Pennsylvania, graduating, Summa Cum Laude. He moved to Washington DC in 1969 with the intention to work for the federal government. After passing the Virginia Bar exam he got a job with Interstate Regulatory Commission for 19 years and then worked for the Federal Regulatory Commission for 12 years. He retired as a practicing attorney for the federal government after 30 years of service.

Wayne leaves a friend of over 30 years, Vickie A. (Singleton) Zanca of Fairfax, VA.