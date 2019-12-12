The Washington Post

Departed this life on Friday, December 6, 2019 at his residence. He is survived by his son, Wayne D. Moore (Rameika); father; Cleveland Leroy Moore; mother, Anna Marie Moore; three brothers; four sisters; three grandchildren; nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends. On Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 9 a.m. until service at 10 a.m. friends may visit with the family at Marshall-March Funeral Home of Maryland, 4308 Suitland Road, Suitland, MD Interment: National Harmony Memorial Park, Landover, Maryland.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 12, 2019
