

Wayne Allen Nail

(Age 80)



Died on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his home. Born in Altoona, PA, he was the son of the late Merl and Blanche Rabenstein Nail. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Nail and sons, Ronald Wayne Nail and his wife, Suellen, Barry Scott Nail and his wife, Betty, and William Allen Nail and his wife, Sandra. There are eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. Also surviving are two brothers, James Nail and his wife, Marge, Dennis Nail and his wife Roberta and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Nail had been employed for many years as a meat cutter with Sniders Supermarket in Silver Spring, MD. He touched the lives of many as a mentor and coach at the Wheaton Boy's Club. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Ocean City, MD. He loved traveling with his wife in their RV, especially their trips to Florida. He was an avid sports fan following the Redskins, Orioles and Penn State.