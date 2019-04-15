Wayne Allen Nail
(Age 80)
Died on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at his home. Born in Altoona, PA, he was the son of the late Merl and Blanche Rabenstein Nail. He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Nail and sons, Ronald Wayne Nail and his wife, Suellen, Barry Scott Nail and his wife, Betty, and William Allen Nail and his wife, Sandra. There are eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild on the way. Also surviving are two brothers, James Nail and his wife, Marge, Dennis Nail and his wife Roberta and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mr. Nail had been employed for many years as a meat cutter with Sniders Supermarket in Silver Spring, MD. He touched the lives of many as a mentor and coach at the Wheaton Boy's Club. He was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Ocean City, MD. He loved traveling with his wife in their RV, especially their trips to Florida. He was an avid sports fan following the Redskins, Orioles and Penn State.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, April 22 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Mt. Airy Volunteer Fire Company Reception Hall, 1008 Twin Arch Rd., Mt. Airy, MD 21771. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to: Coastal Hospice, P.O. Box 1733, Salisbury, MD 21804, Frederick Hospice, 516 Trail Ave., Frederick, MD 21701 or the , 1315 Mt. Hermon Rd., Salisbury, MD 2180,4. Letters of condolence may be made via: www.burbagefuneralhome.com
