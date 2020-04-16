

WAYNE SMITH THORNE



Wayne Smith Thorne, 83, passed away peacefully April 13, 2020, surrounded by family. Born Washington, DC, January 18, 1937. Beloved husband of the late Kathryn Earle (Mason); father of Karen Dianne Boyd (Douglas) and Sharon Kaye Thorne-Sulima (James); grandsons Nicholas Sebastian and Cameron Preston Boyd. Predeceased by parents Elizabeth "Bessie" Marie Smith and Edwin Wallace Thorne.

He dearly loved his family and was always ready to help others. Private funeral service Wednesday, April 22, 2020, 11 a.m., Lee Funeral Home-Calvert, Owings, MD 20736. Interment at Crownsville Veterans Cemetery. A celebration of Big Wayne's life will be hosted for family and friends when COVID-19 threat subsides. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122.