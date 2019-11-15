

WAYNE E. WHITE



Wayne E. White, 69, of Canadensis, PA, formerly of Alexandria, VA passed away at home on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Wayne was born in Philadelphia and was the son of his late parents Mazie (Deusch) and Ferdinand E. White of Willow Grove, PA. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Sonia (Melnikoff).

Wayne retired in 2005 from the U.S. Department of State after a career of 32 years that began as a Foreign Service Officer and concluded with the position of Deputy Director of the State Department's Bureau of Intelligence and Research's Office of Analysis for the Near East and South Asia (INR/NESA) and senior regional analyst. He also served as principal Iraq analyst and head of INR/NESA's Iraq team.

Wayne was chief of INR's Maghreb, Arabian Peninsula, Iran and Iraq division and State Department representative to NATO Middle East working groups. He served as the State Department's intelligence briefer on Iran and Iraq for the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf (GCC) and Jordanian cabinet-level officials, and on Iraq, Iran and Syria for senior Israeli defense and military officials. He was a Political Officer at the US Interests Section in Baghdad, US Sinai Field Mission Liaison Officer and in various capacities as an Embassy Officer in Niger during the Sahel Drought Emergency.

Wayne's achievements were recognized with numerous awards by the Bureau of Intelligence and Research. In 2000 Wayne received The National Medal of Intelligence Achievement. In 2004 Secretary of State Colin Powell (Gen.) awarded him "The Secretary's Career Achievement Award". Another highlight in 2004 was being recognized as an Alumni Fellow by the Pennsylvania State University.

In retirement Wayne remained actively involved sharing his regional expertise as a scholar for the Middle East Institute in Washington, DC and directly through social media and various news outlets.

In addition to his wife, Wayne is survived by his sister L. Susan White of Maple Glen, his wife's aunt, Lorraine Tomko of Buck Hill Falls, and her daughter and son-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. David Spindel of Philadelphia.

Condolences can be sent to Mrs. Sonia M. White, P.O. Box 49, Canadensis, PA 18325.

There is no service scheduled at this time. Private cremation has been entrusted to Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 and they will assist the family with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Wayne's memory to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.