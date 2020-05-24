WAYNE E. WOOD
It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Wayne Eric Wood Sr. a native of Washington, DC and Howard University Alumni. A devoted husband, incredible father, grandfather and a true family man transitioned to be with the Lord on May 10, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. Leaving to cherish his memory, his wife, Ella Wood; three daughters, one son, one grandson, one sister and a host of other relatives and friends. He will be laid to rest on May 22, 2020 in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting cards for a physical address please email SOS<" + 'img' + " src='" + adImpUrl + "' style='width:1px; height:1px; display:inline; margin:0px; padding:0px' />
");
}());
[email protected]
">[email protected]
.
Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2020