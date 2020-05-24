The Washington Post

WAYNE WOOD

WAYNE E. WOOD  

WAYNE E. WOOD  

It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of Wayne Eric Wood Sr. a native of Washington, DC and Howard University Alumni. A devoted husband, incredible father, grandfather and a true family man transitioned to be with the Lord on May 10, 2020 due to complications of COVID-19. Leaving to cherish his memory, his wife, Ella Wood; three daughters, one son, one grandson, one sister and a host of other relatives and friends. He will be laid to rest on May 22, 2020 in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, the family is accepting cards for a physical address please email [email protected].
 

Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2020
