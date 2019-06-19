Weldon V. Dunn, Jr.
LT. Col., U.S. Army (Ret.)
Died in Alexandria, VA on June 4, 2019. Born November 23, 1957 in Charlottesville, VA, raised in Orange, VA and then, Richmond, VA and graduated from Douglas Freeman HS. V, as he was known to most, graduated from Virginia Military Institute, Class of 1980 with a degree in English. After graduation and commissioning to the US Army, he was assigned to the 101st Airborne as an Infantry officer. V served 20 years in the army, including tours to Bosnia, 3rd Infantry Old Guard and Germany. He continued to serve with the Reserves, including a tour as Aide to the General in the VA National Guard, and relocated to the Pacific Command while living in CO, until retirement as an Honored Disabled Veteran. Following military service, V struggled to find a balance between his mental and physical health demands and the employment options in the corporate world. While suffering with Crohn's disease and Diabetes and waiting for femoral artery bypass surgery at the Veterans Administration, pneumonia claimed his life. Preceded in death by his father, Weldon V Dunn and mother, Gene Marie Woolfolk Dunn. Survived by his sister, Lindeve Dunn Hostvedt (Don) of Stevensville, VA and two nephews, Arne Hostvedt of Alexandria, VA and Lt. Coleman Hostvedt of St Robert, MO. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, June 21 at St Paul's Episcopal Church, 7924 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy, Millers Tavern, VA 23115. A memorial donation fund is set up with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/Memorial-Fund-in-Memory-of-Weldon-V-Dunn