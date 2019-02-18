

Rev. Dr. WELDON G. THOMAS



In Rochester, NY. Went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at age 64 after a courageous battle. Pastor Thomas was the Senior Pastor of New Bethel CME Church and a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the U.S. Air Force. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife of 39 years, Marilyn; their two sons, Richard Kayeen (Monee) and Daniel Weldon Thomas; grandchildren, Zion and Weldon Kayeen; his mother, Peggy Thomas; father, James Thomas; brothers, Levon (Tammy) and Jshon (Gary) Thomas; sisters, Sandra and Valerie Thomas; many other relatives.

Celebration of Life and Legacy, Wednesday, 12 noon (visitation begins at 9 a.m.) at Israel Metropolitan CME Church, 557 Randolph Street, NW, Washington, DC 20011. (Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Omega Service will be held at 11:30 a.m.). Inurnment, Arlington National Cemetery.