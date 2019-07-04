

WELENE WORTHINGTON GOLLER



Born November 19, 1935, formerly of Bethesda, MD passed away on June 25, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Ardela Shipley Worthington, and her father, Hall Vincent Worthington. Welene is survived by her loving husband of almost 63 years, Karl R. Goller; daughters, Leslie A. Goller and Karlene W. Goller (Jim Newton); grandson, Wesley W. Dillingham (Andrea); great-granddaughter, Lilah W. Dillingham; brother, Hall Vincent Worthington, III (Joan); nephews Hall Vincent Worthington, IV (Angela) and Montgomery W. Worthington (Julie); grandnephew, John D. Worthington; and cousins, Emma P. Clark (Ralph) and Michael L. Ulm (Karen).

Before retiring, for nearly 50 years, Welene was a real estate broker in DC, MD, and VA with her own real estate company and later associated with W. C. & A. N. Miller Realtors. She was beloved and trusted by her clients and was an early lifetime member of the Multi-Million Dollar Sales Club. Welene was a voracious reader and true Anglophile (favoring Scotland of course!), although she was proud of her western heritage, having been born at Ft. Laramie, WY and raised in Frederick, OK. She attended the University of Tennessee where she pledged and wore the Pi Beta Phi arrow. Welene was a member of the United Methodist Church, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Daughters of the Confederacy. She was an avid gardener and loved to travel, which she did with frequency and adventure with her husband Karl in their retirement. Funeral arrangements were handled by Nelsen Williamsburg. A private family memorial is planned.