

Wellington Goddin



On September 5, 2019, Wellington Goddin, age 95, died peacefully at home in the company of his wife, Janet, and a caring assistant in Key West, FL. Welly was born in Richmond, VA on May 27, 1924 and graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School in 1941. He started at The Citadel, Charleston, SC, leaving to serve as a pilot flying C-47 and C-46 transport aircraft in New Guinea and the Philippines through to VJ Day.

He worked as a salesman in Richmond, VA and Washington, DC, before finding his life's calling in real estate in Old Town Alexandria. He had a love for old buildings, historic properties and a flair for creative renovation. He pioneered the conversion of lower and upper King Street from industrial/wholesale use to a creative mix of shops and restaurants. Retiring in 1999, he then renovated a historic farmhouse in South Carolina and a bungalow residence in Key West, finally moving full time to Key West in 2012.

Welly is survived by his wife, Janet Samson Goddin of Key West, FL, his sister, Dorothy Goddin Freeman (Charlie) of Winston-Salem, NC, his sons, Wellington (Laurie) Goddin, Jr. of Waterford, VA, Harvie Dill (Ann Bay) Goddin, II of Edisto Island, SC and John Oliver (Lucy) Goddin, of Alexandria, grandchildren, Lucy Ambler Goddin, John Oliver Goddin, Jr., Wellington Goddin, III and Katherine Delay Goddin, along with many nephews, nieces and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on October 18, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 228 S. Pitt St. in Alexandria, VA. A family interment will be held at 1 p.m on October 19, 2019 at Hollywood Cemetery, Richmond, VA.