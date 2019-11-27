The Washington Post

WENDELIN ISADORA LIPP  

On Tuesday, November 26, 2019, The Honorable Wendelin Isadora Lipp, of Potomac, Maryland. Known by her childhood friends and family affectionately as "Cookie". Beloved wife of Robert "Bobby" Tebeleff; devoted mother of Alexander "Alex" Tebeleff and Hilary Tebeleff; loving sister of Mark Lipp. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, 10 a.m. at B'nai Israel Congregation, 6301 Montrose Road, Rockville, Maryland 20852. Interment will follow at King David Memorial Gardens in Falls Church, Virginia. Family will be observing Shiva on Saturday, November 30 through Monday, December 2 with Minyan beginning at 7 p.m. at her late residence. Memorial contributions may be made to BRCA Foundation (BRCAfoundation.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 27, 2019
