WENDELL L. KEYES (Age 89)
Died peacefully at home on August 9, 2020. He was born in Alexandria, VA on November 12, 1930. Wendell is survived by his four loving children, David, Karen, Steven (wife Lisa) and Kevin; and three grandchildren, Tyler, Delaney and Lindsey. Wendell is preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Jane L. Keyes; his parents, Margaret and Lewis Keyes; brother, Wayne and sister, Miriam. Visitation: Thursday, August 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home followed by a private service for immediate family only at 1 p.m. Due to funeral home COVID restrictions there is a limit of 35 people at any given time permitted in the facility during the viewing. Everyone is invited to attend the graveside service with military honors at 2 p.m. at Fairfax Memorial Park. A celebration of Wendell's life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that friends consider making a donation to The American Heart Association
or a charity of your choice
