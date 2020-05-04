

WENDELL CRAIG MITCHELL



Of Washington, D.C., peacefully passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the age of 58. Wendell was born to parents Bennie C. and Lorraine P. Mitchell on September 6, 1961 in the District of Columbia. He is preceded in death by Bennie C. Mitchell. He grew up as the fifth of six children and attended Anacostia Senior High School. He was an active and dedicated member of the Jehovah's Witnesses religion for over 30 years. He loved to travel and spend time with family and friends. Wendell was generous, witty, and had a pleasant manner to which all gravitated. Wendell is survived by his mother, Lorraine P. Mitchell, and five siblings, Benjamin Mitchell, Eldon Mitchell, Althea Heard, Robin Thompson, Kumiah Mitchell Harrison and a host of nieces and nephews. The family is grateful for the condolences and heartfelt expressions of love. Funeral and burial services are private.