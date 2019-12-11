Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Notice

MOHR Wendell Clark Mohr (Age 88) Died December 8, 2019 at his home at Kindley Assisted Living in Asbury Methodist Village, Gaithersburg, Maryland. Wendell was born on November 9, 1931, in Denver, Colorado, the son of the late Clifford and Grace (Schoelzel) Mohr. Raised in Denver, he was a 1949 graduate of South High, where he met his future wife, Jo Ann DeVries. He was awarded a full scholarship to attend Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), in Troy, NY. He and Jo Ann were married in Denver on December 27, 1952. The newlyweds made their new home in Troy, where Wendell earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering in June 1953. After graduating, Wendell went to work for Eastman Kodak Company, in Rochester, NY. He built a career at Kodak spanning 35 years, almost entirely in color film developing and printing of slides, prints, and movies. After 18 years in Rochester, where he and Jo Ann raised a family of two boys and three girls, he was promoted to Assistant Manager of the Kodak Processing Laboratory in Hollywood, CA. Four years later, he was promoted again to Manager of the Kodak lab in Rockville, MD. He retired in 1988 and spent his retirement pursuing his many interests while Kodak, to whom he had dedicated his professional life, slowly faded away. Wendell was a tireless volunteer. He worked with the United Way for 25 years as campaign chair, President of the Montgomery County section, board member for the National Capital Area, and head of the County Membership and Allocations Committee. He also served as President and board member of the Montgomery County Mental Health Association and officer and board member of the Mental Health Association of Maryland. He volunteered at the Montgomery County Mental Health Hot Line, working the 4 a.m. to 7 a.m. shift for seven years. Wendell had a life-long interest in fossils, minerals, and geology. His extensive travels in the US often focused on areas of geologic interest and collecting sites for minerals or fossils. Since the 1970s, he and Jo Ann seldom missed their annual February pilgrimage to the Tucson Gem & Mineral Show, which also gave them an excuse to escape the cold of winter for the warmth of Arizona. Locally, he was active in the Gem, Lapidary, and Mineral Society of Montgomery County, serving over the years as President, Vice President, Program Chairman, Publicity Chairman, and Editor. His time at Kodak helped turn Wendell into a prolific photographer, capturing more than 70,000 images over the years. Always quick with a joke or pun, Wendell would remind us all that we're now in "Mohrning." Wendell is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jo Ann (DeVries) Mohr of Gaithersburg, MD; four children, Vincent and his wife Judith (Davis) of Rochester, NY, Cynthia Mohr and Pamela Cosimano, both of Gaithersburg, and Bradley and his wife Kathleen (Whalen) of Seattle, WA; eight grandchildren, Jason Mohr, Jamie Mohr, Brandy Mohr, Lucas Gravely, Anthony Cosimano, Clayton Cosimano, Henry Mohr, and Charles Mohr; seven great grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Sergio ChÁvez, of Mount Pleasant, MI. Wendell Clark was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Bruce of Louisville, KY; a sister, Karen Mohr ChÁvez of Mount Pleasant, MI; and his parents. Arrangements private. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to ,

