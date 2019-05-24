WENDY D. BURNS
Of Alexandria, VA on May 11, 2019. Wendy is survived by her husband, William Burns; her three children, Eric Burns, Laura Wolfman, and Greg Burns; and six grandchildren. Wendy earned a B.S. and M.S. from Boston University. She helped students overcome speech challenges as a Speech Pathologist in the Fairfax County School system for 33 years. Wendy was an active member of the Waynewood and Orr's Island, ME communities, as well as the Mount Vernon Unitarian Church. She made a lasting contribution to each of the many causes she was passionate about and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Mount Vernon Unitarian Church on Saturday, June 1 at 10 a.m. Please visit www.funeralchoices.com
for the full obituary.
Published in The Washington Post on May 24, 2019