WENDY FINBERG
On Friday, December 27, WENDY FINBERG of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved mother of Michelle (Jeffrey) Metzman and Gary, Martene and Lisa Finberg. Loving grandmother of Michael, Derek and Trevor Metzman, Lily Finberg and Cameron Steele. Dear sister of Peter (Beatrice) Braude. Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 11 a.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Shiva will be observed on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the home of Mitchell and Marnie Metzman. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.