The Washington Post

WENDY FINBERG

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WENDY FINBERG.
Service Information
Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home
254 Carroll St. NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-541-1001
Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park
Clarksburg, MD
View Map
Shiva
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
7:00 PM
home of Mitchell and Marnie Metzman
Notice
Send Flowers

 

WENDY FINBERG  

On Friday, December 27, WENDY FINBERG of Gaithersburg, MD. Beloved mother of Michelle (Jeffrey) Metzman and Gary, Martene and Lisa Finberg. Loving grandmother of Michael, Derek and Trevor Metzman, Lily Finberg and Cameron Steele. Dear sister of Peter (Beatrice) Braude. Graveside funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019, 11 a.m. at Garden of Remembrance Memorial Park, Clarksburg, MD. Shiva will be observed on Thursday evening at 7 p.m. at the home of Mitchell and Marnie Metzman. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 30, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations