WENDY McMILLAN

Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM
Christ Episcopal Church
118 N. Washington Street
Alexandria, DC
Notice
Wendy Anne McMillan  

Of Alexandria, Virginia. On January 20, 2020, Wendy passed away from respiratory failure complicated by a long battle with MS. She was surrounded by family at the end. She leaves behind her husband or 28 years Steve; her son Edward; her mother Trish Madson, all of Alexandria; and her brother Michael of Georgia. Wendy worked for many years at Moore Business Forms and retired from the U.S. House of Representatives as a Financial Auditor in 2009. Viewing is scheduled at Jefferson Funeral Chapel on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m., 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA. A funeral service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 118 N. Washington Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. Please view and sign the family guestbook

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 30, 2020
