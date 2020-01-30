

Wendy Anne McMillan



Of Alexandria, Virginia. On January 20, 2020, Wendy passed away from respiratory failure complicated by a long battle with MS. She was surrounded by family at the end. She leaves behind her husband or 28 years Steve; her son Edward; her mother Trish Madson, all of Alexandria; and her brother Michael of Georgia. Wendy worked for many years at Moore Business Forms and retired from the U.S. House of Representatives as a Financial Auditor in 2009. Viewing is scheduled at Jefferson Funeral Chapel on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 6 to 9 p.m., 5755 Castlewellan Dr., Alexandria, VA. A funeral service will be held at Christ Episcopal Church, 118 N. Washington Street, Alexandria, VA 22314 on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. Please view and sign the family guestbook