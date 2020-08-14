1/
WENDY NICHOLAS
Wendy K. Nicholas  
Passed away on August 1,2020. Wendy grew up in the suburbs of Baltimore and moved to Gaithersburg in the early 90's. She was known as a kind soul who quietly went about her life but touched everyone she met with her warmth and her dry sense of humor. Wendy was a member of the Self Realization Fellowship and devoted to her spiritual journey towards a greater understanding of God. She worked as a patent examiner for the US Patent Office for the last part of her career and was well respected and liked by her peers. She leaves behind two sisters, Karen and Diane. Services will be planned at a later date. The family asks that donations be made to cancer research in Wendy's name.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 14, 2020.
or

