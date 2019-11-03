After a long and courageous fight against MDS cancer died on October 24, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Helga, their two sons, Frank (Ruth) and Ron (Pam) Passarge and loving grandchildren, Matthew, Cassandra (Craig), Tyler and Michael. He is also survived by his five sisters. Werner emigrated to America in 1952 from East Prussia. He served in the US Army as an MP and became a metro police officer in DC. He was an avid boater and was a good friend to all. His funeral was held in Palm Coast, Florida.