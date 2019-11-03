The Washington Post

Werner G. Passarge

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Werner G. Passarge.
Notice
Send Flowers

After a long and courageous fight against MDS cancer died on October 24, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Helga, their two sons, Frank (Ruth) and Ron (Pam) Passarge and loving grandchildren, Matthew, Cassandra (Craig), Tyler and Michael. He is also survived by his five sisters. Werner emigrated to America in 1952 from East Prussia. He served in the US Army as an MP and became a metro police officer in DC. He was an avid boater and was a good friend to all. His funeral was held in Palm Coast, Florida.
Published in The Washington Post from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.