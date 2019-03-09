WERNER L. ROSE
On Tuesday, March 5, 2019, Werner L. Rose, of Columbia, MD and formerly of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of the late Evelyn Rose; loving father of Raymond Rose and Sharon (Jeffrey) Cohen; dear brother of the late Kurt Rose and Paula Rapp; cherished grandfather of Mallery, Corey (Mia) and Kyle Cohen; great-grandfather of Isaiah, Lyric and Arianna. Also survived by his nieces. Graveside services will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 1p.m. at King David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042. Family will be observing Shiva at the residence of Sharon Cohen following funeral service Sunday through Monday, March 11, 2019. Contributions may be made to Save a Heart Fund, C/O Har Tzeon, 1840 University Blvd. West, Silver Spring, MD 20902. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, under the Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.